Woman raped in Slough park by stranger
- Published
Police are hunting for a man after a woman was raped in a park.
The 27-year-old was attacked in Chalvey Recreation Ground in Slough on Sunday at about 10:00 BST, by a man she had met moments earlier.
Police said the victim was first approached in Slough High Street and walked with the man to a garage to buy drinks before going to the park.
The attacker is described as Somalian, in his 20s, 6ft 2in tall and of medium build, with a bowl afro haircut.
Det Insp Emily Evans, said: "I would ask anyone who has any information about it at all, however unimportant it may seem, to come forward.
"Your information could be key to us locating this offender, so please get in touch if you think you can help."
The force said the woman was being supported by specially-trained officers.
