Police appeal over A34 Chieveley biker's death
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A34 in Berkshire.
The rider, a man in his 50s from Aylesbury, crashed on the northbound carriageway near Chieveley where the road crosses under the M4.
Thames Valley Police believe the motorcyclist lost control of his black Suzuki motorbike. He died at the scene on Sunday evening.
The force is appealing for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
