BBC News

Slough murder investigation: Victim named as Susan Denyer

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionSusan Denyer was found dead at a property in Long Readings Lane on Sunday evening

A woman, found dead at a house sparking a murder investigation, has been named as Susan Denyer.

The body of the 49-year-old was discovered at an address in Long Readings Lane, Slough, on Sunday.

Two men, aged 35 and 49, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have both been released on police bail.

Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday, but a further medical opinion is being sought before results are published.

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct over the incident due to prior police contact.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.