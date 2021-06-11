Covid: Bracknell and Slough to deploy surge testing after cases rise
Surge testing is to be deployed across more areas in Berkshire after a spike in positive Covid-19 cases.
Councils in Bracknell and Slough have announced additional testing from Wednesday.
The Delta variant, first identified in India, is behind the recent spike in cases.
The tests are being offered to people aged over 11 who work and live in the areas, as well as pupils at Binfield Primary School where cases are rising.
The latest figures show 98 in every 100,000 people are testing positive for coronavirus in Bracknell.
The figure for Slough is 78 while the England average is 54.
Slough Borough Council said the rates were substantially higher among school pupils, at 182 for 11 to 16-year-olds, 142 for 17 and 18-year-olds and 109 in five to 10-year-olds.
The authority said special teams would visit residents from Wednesday to offer tests at home or at mobile sites.
The councillor in charge of public health, Natasa Pantelic, said: "It is obvious from what we are seeing in other parts of the country, the vaccine is protecting people from the Delta variant.
"I am delighted our local health colleagues are beginning to provide drop-in vaccination sessions where local people don't need an appointment."
The first drop-in session is taking place at Salt Hill Park in Slough from 09:00 to 20:00 BST on Saturday.
Bracknell Forest Council said tests would be available at special sites.
Charlotte Pavitt, the authority's consultant in public health, said: "Infection rates are rising across the borough and this variant is much more transmissible."
Surge testing is already being used in some areas of Reading and Wokingham.
