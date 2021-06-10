Prince Philip funeral: Woman fined for topless protest
A woman has been fined for exposing herself during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Marissa Scott carried out the offence while shouting "save the environment" in front of crowds who had gathered near Windsor Castle on 17 April.
The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress under the Public Order Act.
Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram described her behaviour as "disgraceful".
Slough Magistrates' Court heard tourists, families and members of the media had gathered in High Street when Scott, of Alderstead Lane, Merstham, Surrey, exposed herself.
Tina Flannery, prosecuting, said Scott removed a tabard she was wearing and "exposed her breasts" following the national minute's silence to mark the duke's passing.
The moment was captured by members of the press.
'Wholly offensive'
During a police interview, Ms Flannery added Scott said "she wanted to show solidarity with the World Wildlife Foundation and save the planet" and "she didn't think it would cause any distress".
Speaking from the dock, Scott said: "I behaved irrationally and stupidly out of character."
Judge Ikram said: "Your behaviour was disgraceful. There were crowds there - family, children.
"People would have found it wholly offensive what you did."
Scott was fined £150, and made to £85 in prosecution costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
Prince Philip died, aged 99, on 9 April.
