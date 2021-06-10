Covid: Guests criticise Reading quarantine hotel amid closure call
- Published
Guests at a quarantine hotel, which a council has requested to be closed, have criticised conditions there.
Reading Borough Council has called for the "urgent" closure of Penta Hotel in Oxford Road after it said it had been linked to a "significant" number of positive cases.
Some guests have said there is a lack of ventilation at the facility.
The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) and hotel have not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
There has been a total of 44 positive cases of Covid-19 among residents and staff at the DHSC-run quarantine hotel, which opened on 29 April.
The majority of cases have been identified as the Delta variant, first identified in India, by Public Health England.
Reading Borough Council said it believed at least three cases in the community had been directly linked to the hotel's outbreak.
The local authority's leader Jason Brock said he had "no confidence" in safety measures at the hotel and added it needed to be shut.
Raz, who did not want to give his surname, is staying at the facility having travelled back to the UK from Pakistan, which is on the red list.
He has refused to leave his room as he is scared of catching Covid-19.
The father, from Harlow, Essex, said: "I'm not going out. I'm happy to stay in my room.
"The worst thing is this room has no ventilation, no nothing. I don't know how I'm going to survive the next eight days."
Saedeep Sharma, from Swindon, Wiltshire, has travelled back from India, which is also on the red list.
He said his wife had tested positive for coronavirus on day eight of their stay at the hotel, and they had to stay for another ten days.
He claimed it was likely guests would catch the virus as staff were bringing fresh bedding and towels to rooms.
However, he said he did not think things could be done differently.
Four areas in Reading, including the area where the hotel is, are part of a surge testing operation.
