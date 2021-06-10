Covid: Bracknell Forest asks for variant surge testing
Surge testing could be extended in parts of Berkshire amid rising cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant.
Bracknell Forest Council has officially requested that testing is deployed in parts of the borough amid a "steady" rise in its infection rate.
The authority said action had already been taken after a number of cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, had been linked to schools.
Surge testing is already in place in parts of Wokingham and Reading.
The council said the Delta variant was now the most dominant in the borough, where Covid cases had risen from 5.7 per 100,000 on 20 May to 96.3 on 4 June.
It said an increasing number of cases had "spread through wider community transmission rather than through a contained outbreak".
If approved by Public Health England, residents in surge testing areas will be asked to pick up tests from dedicated sites - not through 119 or gov.uk - so they can be checked specifically for the variant.
Charlotte Pavitt, consultant in public health at Bracknell Forest Council, said: "It's clear that in recent days it is starting to rise steadily again and the majority of these cases are the Delta variant, which is much more transmissible.
"Thankfully, our hospital admission rates are not rising at the same rate which means people are not becoming as seriously ill as before.
"However, if dominant variants aren't suppressed, it can have an impact on the vaccination's efficacy so it's vital that we reduce the spread."
Surge testing is already being offered in the RG1 3, RG1 5, RG1 6 and RG1 7 postcodes in Reading and in the Bulmershe and Whitegates, Evendons, Norreys, and Wescott areas of Wokingham.
Bracknell residents working in areas where surge testing is already in place are being urged to take a PCR test.
In Reading, the borough council has called for the "urgent" closure of a quarantine hotel after it said it had been linked to a "significant" number of positive cases.
