Two held in murder inquiry after death of Slough woman
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 49-year-old woman was found dead at a home.
The body of the woman was discovered after police were called to an address in Long Readings Lane, Slough, at 19:30 BST on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said the death was initially treated as unexplained, but is now being treated as murder following new information.
The men, aged 35 and 49, who are both from Slough, remain in police custody.
The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct in relation to the incident due to prior police contact.
'No stone unturned'
A post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday, but a further medical opinion is being sought before the results are published.
Formal identification has yet to take place.
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.
"Although we have arrested two men on suspicion of murder, our major crime team are keeping an open mind as to the exact circumstances that led to the woman's death, but can assure the local community that we are leaving no stone unturned in order to ascertain exactly what has happened."
The force added it was providing support to the woman's family.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Thames Valley Police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.