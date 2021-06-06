Bexleyheath death: Murder arrest after woman, 89, found dead
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 89-year-old woman in south-east London.
The victim, who has not yet been named, was found dead inside a house in Barton Close, Bexleyheath, at about 15:10 BST on Saturday.
The 57-year-old man who was arrested was taken to hospital as a precaution for treatment to self-inflicted injuries, the Met Police said.
Detectives said the pair were believed to be known to each other.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.