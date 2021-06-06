BBC News

Bexleyheath death: Murder arrest after woman, 89, found dead

image captionPolice were called to Barton Close, Bexleyheath, following a concern for welfare report

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 89-year-old woman in south-east London.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was found dead inside a house in Barton Close, Bexleyheath, at about 15:10 BST on Saturday.

The 57-year-old man who was arrested was taken to hospital as a precaution for treatment to self-inflicted injuries, the Met Police said.

Detectives said the pair were believed to be known to each other.

