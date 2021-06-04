Caversham stabbing: Man denies Yannick Cupido murder
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 24-year-old stabbed to death on Valentine's Day.
Yannick Cupido was found with a stab wound to his chest in Managua Close in Caversham, Reading, on 14 February.
At Reading Crown Court, appearing via video link, O'Neal Joseph denied murder and having an article with blade or point.
A trial has been scheduled for 11 October.
Mr Joseph, 28, of Amersham Road, Caversham, has been remanded in custody.
Reece Weatherburn, 22, of Nire Road, Caversham, also appeared and pleaded not guilty to two counts of assisting an offender.
He has been bailed, and will also appear for trial on 11 October.
