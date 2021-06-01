British soldiers charged with firearms offences
Two serving members of the British Army have been arrested and charged with firearms offences.
Soldiers Kirtland Gill, 40, and Rajon Graham, 32, both from Berkshire, are accused of trying to sell ammunition from the armed forces.
They were charged following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad.
Both men have been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 1 July.
Gill has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon - an imitation firearm capable of discharging noxious liquid.
Graham has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and four counts of selling or transferring ammunition.
