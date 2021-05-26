Go Ape fall: Probe after young person injured in Bracknell
A council has launched an investigation after a young person fell from height at a Go Ape course.
The male participant, whose age has not been revealed, was hurt on Saturday at the Bracknell venue in Swinley Forest and was taken to hospital.
Bracknell Forest Council said its environmental health team had launched a full investigation.
Go Ape's founder apologised and said it was "leaning towards" a possible product failure as the cause.
Council officers are working to investigate what happened and possible causes.
Andrew Hunter, director of Place, Planning and Regeneration, said: "Bracknell Forest Council would like to send its best wishes to the young person who was injured during an incident at Go Ape in Swinley Forest at the weekend.
"While Go Ape and that part of the forest is not owned, managed or maintained by the council, we can confirm that our environmental health team launched a full investigation in to the incident as soon as it was reported to us."
In a statement on Tuesday, Go Ape founder Tristam Mayhew said his firm "deeply regretted what happened".
Go Ape said it has shared information about a "possible product failure" to the manufacturer.
The outdoor activity company, which runs tree top rope courses, has 34 sites across the UK.
The Treetop Adventure at Bracknell and a further 24 courses closed as a precaution following the fall but have since reopened.
