Man hurt in fall at Go Ape course in Berkshire gets apology
- Published
The founder of Go Ape has apologised after a man fell from height at one of its courses.
The participant was hurt on Saturday evening at the Bracknell venue and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital after being treated by paramedics.
Go Ape said it was "leaning towards" a possible product failure as the cause.
The company has shut its Treetop Adventure Plus and Treetop Adventures courses at 24 other sites as a precaution.
In a statement, Go Ape founder Tristram Mayhew said: "This incident has come as a great shock to all of us across the Go Ape family and we deeply regret what happened.
"As the founder, I am personally so sorry that someone has been hurt as a result of participating in an adventure which should have been a wonderful family experience."
Go Ape said it has shared information about a "possible product failure" to the manufacturer.
It added it would be rolling out an additional safety feature across all its sites affected, which should allow courses to reopen.
"With the introduction of an additional, safety line to act as an independent secondary back up, we are confident that the same problem cannot happen again," the statement said.
Bracknell Forest Council has been contacted for comment.
The outdoor activity company, which runs tree top rope courses, has 34 sites across the UK.
