Prince Phillip: Bid to rename Windsor shopping centre after Duke of Edinburgh
- Published
Campaigners have called for a shopping centre to be renamed in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh, claiming its current title sounds "low-rent and dirty".
A petition is urging the new owners of Windsor Yards to rename it Duke of Edinburgh's Court in honour of Prince Phillip, who died on 9 April.
Petition organiser John Webb said its current name "gives an impression of a dirty, unloved space".
AEW UK Investments Ltd has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment
The firm bought the centre last week.
The name of the shopping centre was changed by its previous owners in 2017 from King Edward Court.
Some campaigners have said using that former name would also be more appropriate.
Mr Webb told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "Windsor Yards, as a name, has many negative connotations - yards sounds like a dirty, low-rent type name and is not in keeping with the area."
'More fitting'
The campaign to change the name, which was started by local residents, has been backed by Windsor MP Adam Afriyie.
"It seems to me that a more fitting name would be well received," he said.
"I've always felt that the word yards is entirely inappropriate for the town centre and have made that clear for some time."
The petition to change its name has, so far, gained more than 600 online signatures.
Some have said naming the centre after the duke would be "a mark of respect" and "much more appealing".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.