Reading Prison: Oscar Wilde jail arts hub plans rejected
- Published
A bid to turn Reading Prison into an arts and culture hub has been rejected by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).
Reading Borough Council said it was "extremely disappointed" its £2.6m bid was not "high enough monetary value".
It comes after Hollywood stars backed a campaign to see it turned into an arts centre, and street artist Banksy chose the building for his latest work.
The MoJ confirmed the prison would be put back on the market and it would "seek best value for taxpayers".
The council said it would keep its proposal on the table.
The sale to a developer of the Grade II-listed prison, where Wilde was held between 1895 and 1897 after his affair with Lord Alfred Douglas was exposed, fell through in November.
The jail was immortalised in Wilde's poem Ballad of Reading Gaol, which reflected on the brutality of the Victorian penal system.
Councillor Jason Brock, Reading Borough Council leader, said: "This bid may have had the council's name on it, but it was submitted for the Reading community who have demonstrated huge enthusiasm and passion to transform Reading Gaol into something truly special."
It is the second time the MoJ has rejected a bid from the council for the prison.
Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet became the latest celebrity to lend her support to the campaign to turn the site into an arts, culture and heritage centre.
She spoke to the BBC in March after it was revealed Banksy had chosen the prison for his latest work, which showed a prisoner - possibly resembling Wilde - escaping on a rope made of bedsheets, tied to a typewriter.
Winslet, who grew up in Reading, promised to perform on opening night if the plans became a reality.
Reading East MP, Matt Rodda, said he was concerned about the latest development and was calling for an "urgent meeting" with the Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, the council and MP for Reading West Alok Sharma.
He said: "The gaol is a vital part of our heritage and should be saved and used as an arts hub."
In a statement, the MoJ said: "Any sale would seek best value for taxpayers and be reinvested into the justice system, while ensuring planning requirements for the historic site are met."
The prison has been derelict since 2013 and was first put up for sale by the government in 2019.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.