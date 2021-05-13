Windsor planning officers recommend Bridgerton set refusal
- Published
Local authority planning officers have recommended councillors do not approve the creation of a film set for the hit show Bridgerton.
Producers of the Netflix drama have filed a planning application to film at Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.
The show is a period drama set in the Regency-era.
Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead officers have recommended refusal over fears it will affect the character of the area.
Netflix's "biggest series ever", featuring stars Dame Julie Andrews and Adjoa Andoh, has applied to build a film set on land within Sunninghill Park, Windsor Great Park, for a period of five years to allow filming to take place annually for each series during the summer.
The set would use scaffolding with frontages to create the appearance of a Regency London square. The land would also accommodate parking for up to 150 cars during filming weeks, along with a temporary office building and a marquee for costumes and dining, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Filming is only likely to take place for six weeks each year, and in the intervening period the set would remain in place but unused.
Planning officers have recommended refusal over fears it would cause "loss of openness" to the green belt.
In the report, they wrote the proposal was an "inappropriate development" and would "detract from the rural character and appearance of the area and be detrimental to the recreational value of the public footpath".
The application has attracted 59 objections from the public, and 38 in support.
Councillors on the Royal Borough development management panel will meet in Maidenhead on 19 May to consider the application.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.