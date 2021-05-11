Lorry driver dies in multi-vehicle Bracknell crash
A lorry driver has died in a multi-vehicle crash.
The collision, involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV), four cars and a lorry tractor unit, happened in Crowthorne Road, Bracknell, Berkshire at about 08:00 BST on Monday.
A 56-year-old man, from Thatcham, died at the scene. No-one else was seriously hurt.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash.
