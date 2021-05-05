Caversham stabbing: Further charge in murder probe
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal street stabbing on Valentine's Day.
Yannick Cupido, 24, was found with a stab wound to his chest on Managua Close in Caversham, Reading, in the early hours of 14 February.
Thames Valley Police said Reece Weatherburn, of Nire Road, Caversham, was charged with assisting an offender via postal requisition.
He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on 19 May.
Joseph O'Neal, 28, of Amersham Road, Caversham, was charged with murder in February.
He is due at Reading Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 4 June.
