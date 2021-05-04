Reading death: Man charged with woman's murder
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a property in Reading.
The body of Beth Aspey, 34, was found in Laud Close at about 16:30 BST on Friday, police said.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a blunt force head injury.
Ben Shand, 45, of Crescent Road, Reading, has been remanded in custody to appear before the town's magistrates later.
Police described the incident as "isolated" and have appealed for information from anyone who saw Ms Aspey at any stage on Friday
