Reading murder probe: Victim named as Beth Aspey
A woman found dead in Reading, prompting a murder investigation, has been named as Beth Aspey.
Thames Valley Police said the 34-year-old's body was found in Laud Close on Friday afternoon.
A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death was a blunt force head injury.
Police have been granted more time to question a 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.
Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said: "I understand that this will cause some concern in the community, however, I would like to take this opportunity to reassure people that this is an isolated incident."
