Reading murder probe: Man arrested over woman's death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the unexplained death of a woman, police have said.
Thames Valley Police said the woman, in her 30s, was found dead in Laud Close, Reading, on Friday afternoon.
The force said her death was being treated as unexplained and residents could expect an increased police presence while officers investigated.
A 44-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the woman's death remained in custody, police said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.