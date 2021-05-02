BBC News

Man detained after van travels wrong way on M4 in Berkshire

image captionThe van was spotted travelling the wrong way on the M4 in west Berkshire

A man has been detained after a van was spotted being driven in the wrong direction on a motorway.

The white Vauxhall began travelling west on the eastbound stretch of the M4, between junctions 15 and 14, in west Berkshire at about 06:50 BST.

Police said the vehicle crashed into the central reservation shortly after changing to the correct direction.

A 51-year-old man, from Weymouth, Dorset, was arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act.

Thames Valley Police said it was a "very serious incident of dangerous driving" and appealed for witnesses.

