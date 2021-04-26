Eton WW2 bomb: Residents evacuated from homes
- Published
Residents were evacuated from their homes after an unexploded bomb, believed to be from World War Two, was found in a car park.
Police were called to the public car park on High Street in Eton, Berkshire, on Sunday evening.
A 50m (164ft) cordon was put in place and some residents were evacuated from their properties as a precaution, Thames Valley Police said.
It added Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts made the device safe.
