Four hurt as Thames Valley Police car involved in three-vehicle crash
- Published
Four people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a police car, a force has said.
Thames Valley Police said a police vehicle collided with two cars travelling in the opposite direction on the A340 near Tidmarsh, Berkshire, at about 10:30 BST on Friday.
The police car was travelling "on blue lights" at the time, the force said.
A spokesman said one person was seriously hurt, while the other three suffered minor injuries.
Appealing for witnesses, he said all four had been taken to hospital for treatment.
The force said it has referred the crash to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
It has not confirmed if any officers were injured.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.