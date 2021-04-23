Future of Maidenhead town hall to be reviewed
- Published
A council leader says no decision has yet been made about the future of a town hall after a call to review its future.
Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council officers have recommended councillors, at a cabinet meeting next week, approve plans for a business case to be drawn up to review the town hall alongside the possibility of creating a new civic building.
It comes after concerns about the cost of maintaining the 1962-built facility.
Andrew Johnson, leader of the council, denied they will sell of the town hall but will explore other options.
The council officers' report added the existing town hall in St Ives Road cannot meet the Conservative-run council's climate target as its energy performance was deemed 'only just acceptable'.
To modernise and refurbish the council's office building, it could cost an estimated £13.8 million, according to the Local Democracy Report Service (LDRS).
The Liberal Democrats have since launched a campaign to save the town hall, fearing it could be sold off to developers.
Councillor Johnson explained the options include moving into a "fit for purpose" council building or the keeping the current town hall.
He said: "If the business case doesn't stack up for a variety reasons, both economic or social, then we won't be proceeding because the cost of doing so will be significant and we will have to go through a very, very robust process to progress it.
"As a result of all this, we could be better off staying on the existing site and investing that money to meet our climate targets."
He added if the town hall was scrapped, he thought it could be repurposed for a community or leisure use, or housing.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.