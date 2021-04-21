Tributes to men killed in crash on A33 near Swallowfield
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two men who died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in Berkshire.
The collision between a Renault Megane and an HGV happened on the A33 near Swallowfield, Berkshire, at 17:25 BST on 11 April.
Connor O'Shea, 26, and his friend Kyle Jones, 31, were travelling in the Renault and died at the scene.
The driver of the HGV was uninjured and no arrests have been made.
The family of Mr O'Shea said they were "devastated" by the sudden loss of the "loving husband and daddy" who was weeks away from his third wedding anniversary.
His wife Gem said in a statement: "Connor was such a funny, caring father to our three-year old and 19-month old sons. There is nothing he wouldn't do for them.
"Connor was the life and soul that lit up any room or place that he was in.
"Connor and Kyle were the most loving and caring men you could have ever met and the closest of friends."
The family of Kyle Jones said he would be "greatly missed" and described him as a "happy, caring, kind and considerate young man who was loved by many people".
They said in a statement: "He would help or do anything for anyone especially his friends.
"He lived life to the full enjoying many social events with his extended family.
"Kyle had a great group of friends who he enjoyed spending his spare time with.
"As his parents, he made us so proud in what he had achieved. Kyle had a great future ahead of him."
Thames Valley Police has been asked to confirm where the men are from.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.