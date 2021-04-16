Arborfield fire: Crews deal with hotspots after flats blaze
Firefighters have continued to deal with the aftermath of a fire which badly damaged a newly-built block of flats in Berkshire.
The blaze took hold in flats in Millard Place in the village of Arborfield, near Reading, on Thursday afternoon.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) said crews have been dealing with hotspots throughout Friday.
The service urged people to continue to avoid the area. An investigation into the cause is underway.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said all occupants of the flats were been accounted for.
Firefighters from Hampshire and Surrey joined the efforts to tackle the blaze before the operation was scaled down shortly before 19:00 BST on Thursday
Eyewitness Tim Pritchard described the fire as "massive".
He said: "Initially it was a section of roof but then it spread and went really full-on very quickly.
"Fire crews seemed to respond pretty quickly and get it under control, but it didn't take long to look properly devastating. [It is] heart-breaking to see as so many are new homes."
