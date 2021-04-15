Arborfield fire: Blaze breaks out at block of flats
- Published
A fire has broken out at a block of flats in Berkshire.
The blaze took over flats in Millard Place in the village of Arborfield, near Reading, at about 14:19 BST, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) said.
Crews from multiple stations are battling the blaze.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said all occupants of the flats have been accounted for.
RBFRS has asked people to avoid the area and urged residents to keep windows and doors closed.
Thames Valley Police said road closures were in place.
Eyewitness Tim Pritchard said: "I spotted the fire as it was massive, above the tree line.
"Initially it was a section of roof but then it spread and went really full-on very quickly.
"Fire crews seemed to respond pretty quickly and get it under control, but it didn't take long to look properly devastating. [It's] heart-breaking to see as so many are new homes.
"I just personally hope no pets were stuck inside."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.