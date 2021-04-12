Two men killed in car and lorry crash on A33 near Swallowfield
- Published
Two men have died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in Berkshire.
The collision between a Renault Megane and a white HGV happened on the A33 near Swallowfield, Berkshire, at 17:25 BST on Sunday.
Both men travelling in the Renault, aged 26 and 31, died at the scene. Their families have been informed.
The driver of the HGV was uninjured and no arrests have been made. Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.
Both vehicles were travelling away from Reading and towards Basingstoke.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.