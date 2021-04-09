Prince Philip: Tributes paid to Duke of Edinburgh in Berkshire
Tributes have been paid to the Duke of Edinburgh in Berkshire following his death.
Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip had passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.
Residents have since gathered at the castle to reflect on the life of the duke and flowers have been laid at the entrance.
Flags on council buildings in the county are flying at half-mast, and MPs have also paid their respects.
The Queen and the duke had been self-isolating at Windsor Castle with a small support bubble - dubbed HMS Bubble - since the height of the pandemic.
It was also where the couple celebrated Prince Philip's 99th birthday and their 73rd wedding anniversary last year.
Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of Prince Philip's death.
Councillor Andrew Johnson, leader of the council, said: "The Duke did a huge amount of charity work which we were very fortunate to witness first-hand in the borough. He will be greatly missed.
"On behalf of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead we would like to offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family at this sad time."
In 1995, the local authority made the duke an Honorary Freeman of the Borough - the highest honour that can be bestowed on an individual for contributions to a local area.
The union flag was also lowered to half mast above Maidenhead Town Hall and also above Slough Borough Council's Observatory House.
Maidenhead MP and former prime minister Theresa May said on Twitter Prince Philip was owed "an extraordinary debt of gratitude".
The nation and the entire Commonwealth owe Prince Philip an extraordinary debt of gratitude for a distinguished life of service to the Queen, our country and so many around the world (2/2)— Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 9, 2021
Slough MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi also took to social media to pay tribute to the duke, whose military service "can never be forgotten".
Passing of Prince Philip is an immense personal loss for his family and the Queen, given he was always by her side, as they together served the nation.— Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) April 9, 2021
Of course his proud record of military service during the nation’s darkest hours can never be forgotten.
May he rest in peace. https://t.co/HIv3wc9YLy
At the scene
Helena Wilkinson, BBC News correspondent at Windsor Castle
As news of the duke's death rippled through this royal borough, people started to gather outside the gates of Windsor castle.
Locals, including a young girl, have left flower bouquets at the castle entrance.
More are being brought.
One of the cards attached to the flowers simply reads RIP Prince Philip.
Another is addressed to Her Majesty The Queen sending their deep condolences.
There is a sombre mood here in Windsor as people quietly reflect on the news of the duke's death.
It was here where he spent his last weeks after being discharged from hospital. His last days spent with his wife, the Queen.
Prince Philip's funeral will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor - but the arrangements have been amended in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the College of Arms said in a statement.
