Prince Philip: Tributes paid to Duke of Edinburgh in Berkshire

Published
image copyrightEPA
image captionThe Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on Friday morning

Tributes have been paid to the Duke of Edinburgh in Berkshire following his death.

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip had passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

Residents have since gathered at the castle to reflect on the life of the duke and flowers have been laid at the entrance.

Flags on council buildings in the county are flying at half-mast, and MPs have also paid their respects.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Queen and Prince Philip were photographed in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark his 99th birthday

The Queen and the duke had been self-isolating at Windsor Castle with a small support bubble - dubbed HMS Bubble - since the height of the pandemic.

It was also where the couple celebrated Prince Philip's 99th birthday and their 73rd wedding anniversary last year.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionFloral tributes have been laid at the entrance to Windsor Castle

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of Prince Philip's death.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, leader of the council, said: "The Duke did a huge amount of charity work which we were very fortunate to witness first-hand in the borough. He will be greatly missed.

"On behalf of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead we would like to offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family at this sad time."

image copyrightRoyal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead
image captionThe union flag was lowered to half mast above Maidenhead Town Hall

In 1995, the local authority made the duke an Honorary Freeman of the Borough - the highest honour that can be bestowed on an individual for contributions to a local area.

The union flag was also lowered to half mast above Maidenhead Town Hall and also above Slough Borough Council's Observatory House.

Maidenhead MP and former prime minister Theresa May said on Twitter Prince Philip was owed "an extraordinary debt of gratitude".

Slough MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi also took to social media to pay tribute to the duke, whose military service "can never be forgotten".

image copyrightReuters

At the scene

Helena Wilkinson, BBC News correspondent at Windsor Castle

As news of the duke's death rippled through this royal borough, people started to gather outside the gates of Windsor castle.

Locals, including a young girl, have left flower bouquets at the castle entrance.

More are being brought.

One of the cards attached to the flowers simply reads RIP Prince Philip.

Another is addressed to Her Majesty The Queen sending their deep condolences.

There is a sombre mood here in Windsor as people quietly reflect on the news of the duke's death.

It was here where he spent his last weeks after being discharged from hospital. His last days spent with his wife, the Queen.

Prince Philip's funeral will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor - but the arrangements have been amended in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the College of Arms said in a statement.

