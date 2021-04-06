Thatcham stabbing: Man in court charged with woman's murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found stabbed in the street.
The attack happened in Thatcham, in Berkshire, late on Thursday.
Police were called to Crookham Hill at 23:45 BST but the victim, in her 40s, died from her wounds shortly afterwards.
Christopher Minards, 35, of Station Road in Thatcham, appeared before Reading Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear before the court on 7 May.
A trial date has been scheduled for 8 November.
