Reading petrol station murder suspects released on bail

Published
image captionThe victim, a 51-year-old man, was fatally injured outside a petrol station

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murdering a man near a petrol station have been released on bail while police inquiries continue.

The 51-year-old victim suffered a head injury in Chalfont Way, Reading, at about 19:40 BST on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital but died on Thursday.

A 25-year-old Wokingham man and a 42-year-old Reading man, both suspected of murder and wounding with intent, have been bailed until 28 April.

