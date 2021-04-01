Green light for new council leisure centres in Reading
Two new leisure centres in Reading have been given the go-ahead.
New leisure facilities at Rivermead and Palmer Park were granted planning permission by Reading Borough Council's planning committee on Thursday.
Building work is due to start this summer, with facilities planned to open by early 2023.
The local authority said the new centres will help provide the "leisure facilities a town of our size and status deserves".
At Rivermead in Richfield Avenue a new-build leisure centre will boast a 120-station gym and studios, a six-court sports hall, a 25m eight-lane competition pool, teaching pool and a cafe.
At Palmer Park in Wokingham Road there will be a refurbishment of the existing stadium, including a new 25m six-lane pool, a 100-station gym with studios, active zone for children with party rooms and a new cafe.
It comes after the controversial closure of Arthur Hill swimming pool nearby in 2016, which will become flats.
Improvements will also be made at South Reading and Meadway leisure centres, the council said.
The existing leisure centre at Rivermead will remain open until the new centre is completed.
Greenwich Leisure Ltd - which currently manages Rivermead Leisure Complex on the council's behalf - will operate the new leisure facilities when they open for the local authority.
The firm received a £410,000 council bailout to keep Rivermead open during the pandemic.
Frances Martin, Reading Borough Council's executive director for economic growth and neighbourhood services, said: "Despite the challenges of the past year, we are continuing to press forward in providing the leisure facilities a town of our size and status deserves, as well as achieving a good balance for Reading's communities and for families."