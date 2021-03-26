Newbury canal: Dylan Milsom's death sparks partnership
- Published
The death of a toddler after he fell into a canal has sparked plans for a water safety partnership.
The Canal and River Trust has confirmed it is in talks with West Berkshire Council to increase safety measures.
It comes after Dylan Milsom, aged three, and his mother went into the Kennet and Avon Canal in Newbury, Berkshire, on 13 March.
They were both taken to hospital where Dylan later died. Now officials want to make the canal safer.
More than 5,000 people signed an online petition calling for the construction of a safety barrier at the weir at Victoria Park.
Newbury MP Laura Farris also said she wrote to the trust asking for a meeting to discuss safety along the canal, as two others had died there, one in 2017 and another in February.
A council spokesman said it had met with the Canal and River Trust, which owns the land and sluice, and both parties have agreed to look at forming a water safety partnership.
They added: "We will be progressing this as quickly as we can, and will work with partners including the police and fire services to identify and implement any urgent works which are necessary."
He also said they would be looking into increasing water safety advice through schools.
A Canal and River Trust spokeswoman said: "In the days since Dylan's tragic death, we have been speaking with the council and other authorities to propose we establish a partnership to make the canal through Newbury as safe as possible."
She also said the trust was currently investigating Dylan's death to identify any "immediate measures to improve safety along the canal."
