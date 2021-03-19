Olly Stephens: Teenagers accused of boy's murder appear in court
- Published
Three teenagers accused of murdering a 13-year-old boy, who was stabbed to death, will not formally enter their pleas until the start of their trial.
Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, was pronounced dead at Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green in Reading, on 3 January.
Two 14-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl charged with murder all appeared at Reading Crown Court via video link earlier.
Due to technical problems, the judge decided pleas would not be entered.
The three teenagers are currently on remand in youth detention custody ahead of a five-week trial, which is due to start on 21 June.
The girl has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.
When one of the defendants, who cannot be named because of their age, could not hear the arraignment, Judge Heather Norton said: "We will leave arraignment until trial."
Police were called to reports of an attack in fields on the boundary of Emmer Green and Caversham Heights, just before 16:00 GMT.
Olly was pronounced dead at the scene.
A further case management hearing is expected to take place on 28 May.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.