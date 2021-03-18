Newbury canal death: Tribute to 'beautiful boy' Dylan Milsom
Tributes have been paid to a boy who died after falling into a canal.
Dylan Milsom, aged three, has been named as the child who went into the Kennet and Avon Canal in Newbury, Berkshire, on Saturday. He later died in hospital.
His mother, who also was recovered from the water near Ash Bridge, has since been discharged from hospital.
Paying tribute, his family described him as a "funny little boy bursting with character and a cheeky laugh".
Thames Valley Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
In a statement, his family said: "Dylan simply loved life and he made our lives richer every day. He had a beautiful smile, and we loved his cheeky happy-go-lucky zest for life.
"Dylan touched the lives of so many people and brought so much light into the world of those who knew him and even those who didn't.
"We will miss our beautiful boy forever and keep him close in our hearts always. He will forever be our hero, our world, our everything - our Dylan."
The Canal and River Trust, which manages the site, previously said it was "shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life".
Newbury MP Laura Farris said she has written to the trust for a meeting to discuss safety along the canal in Victoria Park and the town.
