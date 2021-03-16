Banksy Reading prison mural vandalised with red paint
Street artist Banksy's mural on the walls of a derelict prison has been defaced with red paint.
The mural of an escaping prisoner - believed to be famous inmate Oscar Wilde - appeared on the side of Reading jail on 1 March.
It featured a typewriter at the bottom, but this has now been covered up and the words "Team Robbo" appear below.
Robbo was a graffiti artist who died in 2014. He had been in a long-running feud with Banksy.
The rivalry began in 2009 when Bristol-based Banksy painted over one of Robbo's tags next to Regent's Canal in Camden, which dated from 1985.
Reading Borough Council, Thames Valley Police and the Ministry of Justice have been approached for comment.
Banksy had confirmed the work at Reading Prison was his through a video on his website.
The clip - entitled Create Escape - showed the piece being created under the cover of darkness, set to archive commentary from American painter Bob Ross.
The artwork's appearance at the Grade II listed jail building, which closed in 2013, prompted renewed calls for the site to be turned into an arts venue.
