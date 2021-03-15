Newbury canal safety concerns after toddler death
A stretch of canal where a three-year-old boy died after falling in is a "potential danger zone", residents have said.
The child and his mother were recovered from the Kennet and Avon Canal, in Newbury, Berkshire, on Saturday. The boy died later in hospital.
An online petition has been set up calling for better safety measures.
The Canal and River Trust said it was working "to fully understand the circumstances".
Emergency services were called to the scene, near Ash Bridge, at about 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
The pair were taken to the John Radcliff Hospital in Oxford by air ambulance, where the boy died. The mother has since been discharged.
Thames Valley Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
The online petition, which has been signed by more than 2,000 people, was set up by local resident Briony Palmer-Reid.
'Inadequate fencing'
She said people were was "shaken" by the toddler's death.
"The weir at Victoria Park, by Ash Bridge, has long been recognised as a potential danger zone, with turbulent waters and a strong current rolling into the canal," she said.
She added: "You can't help but think it looks dangerous. The area didn't look safe and secure - the fencing is short and inadequate."
West Berkshire Council said it was looking at "how future incidents could be prevented".
Council leader Lynne Doherty said: "At this moment in time we are not aware of any similar incidents, or near misses, at this location but anything we can do to increase awareness of water safety will be looked into."
The Canal and River Trust, which manages the site, said it was "shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life".
A spokesman added: "We recognise and share the depth of local concerns reflected in the petition and will work with local partners, including the council, to undertake an investigation and make improvements where possible."
