Man jailed for stabbing woman in throat after sex in Reading
- Published
A man who stabbed a woman in the throat and tried to suffocate her after they had sex, has been jailed for 14 years.
David Rackett, 57, paid Rebekah Melhurish for sex before attacking her on his canal boat in Reading.
Ms Melhurish, a sex worker, managed to disarm Rackett before fleeing on 15 August last year.
Sentencing at Reading Crown Court, Judge Paul Dugdale said Rackett behaved in an "extremely violent manner" and posed an "ongoing risk" to women.
The court heard that Rackett, who was found guilty of attempted murder, had been drinking in Reading town centre before he met Ms Melhurish on the Oxford Road.
After the pair walked back to his house boat in Scours Lane, he paid the woman and they had sex. He then launched his attack.
Judge Dugdale said Rackett "suddenly for no reason" grabbed hold of Ms Melhurish and attempted to suffocate her.
In the struggle she managed to strike her attacker with a torch, before he stabbed her in the neck.
Rackett then tried to stab the woman in the stomach but Ms Melhurish grabbed the knife out of his hands, and fled to a nearby caravan park where she sought help.
The victim required two operations to her throat, and continues to have difficulty swallowing as well as psychological problems.
In a statement read out in court, Ms Melhurish said: "I never thought this man would try to take my life away, and I was lucky to survive."
Sentencing, the judge said: "You went from being a mild-mannered person who doesn't get violent instantly to being someone who wanted to kill a woman with whom he just had sex with and that is a very real concern."
He was sentenced to 14 years in custody and a further four years on licence.
