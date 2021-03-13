Berkshire and Surrey hospital subsidiary plan scrapped
A hospital trust has abandoned controversial plans to move some staff to a separately owned company.
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said it wanted to mirror other trusts by moving about 1,000 non-clinical staff to a subsidiary.
In 2019 staff took industrial action, with unions describing the plan as "back-door privatisation".
The trust says it now needs to concentrate on recovering from the pandemic.
A spokesman for the trust, which covers Heatherwood and Wexham Park hospitals in Berkshire and Frimley Park in Surrey, said: "We have confirmed to staff that we will not be pursuing the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary and we will continue to work with them to deliver our strategy and to secure the benefits in different ways."
Unite regional officer Jesika Parmar said the decision was a "great victory for all those fed up with the continuing fragmentation of NHS services".
"We warmly welcome the decision of the trust's board of directors, given that the last year has shown what a unified and hardworking NHS can achieve in the face of a global pandemic," she added.
