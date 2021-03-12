Legoland Windsor's new attraction on greenbelt land to open
Legoland Windsor Resort's new attraction, which is being built on greenbelt land, is to open in May.
The theme park in Berkshire is creating a 25m-high (82ft) rollercoaster and two 13m-high (43ft) drop tower rides as part of the new Mythica attraction on the outskirts of the current site.
Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council approved the plans last January, despite concerns over "harm to the greenbelt".
It is due to open on 29 May.
This will follow stage three of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, based on certain conditions being met, such as a successful vaccine rollout.
From 17 May, indoor rides, hotels and live entertainment are due to resume business.
The resort, run by Merlin Entertainments Limited, said its new "multimillion-pound" attraction would also feature a water ride, as well as 13 "mythical creatures" made from 1.7 million Lego bricks.
It added it had "spent a year discussing and testing ideas and concepts with seven to 11-year-olds", and the new area was the park's "single biggest investment since the gates opened 25 years ago".
Council planners previously said "special circumstances" had outweighed any harm that might come to the greenbelt.
They added there were also "a number of economic benefits in respect of the tourism economy, employment and operational spend".
