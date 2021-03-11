Kate Winslet hopeful Banksy art can transform Reading Prison
By Jo Couzens & Anjana Gadgil
- Published
Kate Winslet said it was "incredible" Banksy had chosen Reading Prison for his latest piece as she joined calls to turn the old jail into an arts venue.
The Oscar-winning actress is supporting a theatre group hoping to stop the site being knocked down for housing.
Banksy confirmed he was behind the mural, with many believing it showed he backed moves for an artistic centre.
Winslet, who grew up in Reading, promised to perform on opening night if the plans become a reality.
Banksy's painting of an escaping prisoner - possibly resembling famous inmate Oscar Wilde - appeared last week.
The Ministry of Justice, which owns the site and previously described it as "graffiti", said it was considering what to do with the piece.
Winslet told the BBC she believed the "incredible Banksy piece of wall art" should remain and become part of the "legacy" of a new diverse cultural and artistic arts hub.
She said: "I just felt incredibly excited for Reading to have a Banksy.
"If Reading had a legacy space like that, to hand on to generation after generation, it could really be as valuable as some of those central London theatres."
Reading Borough Council will submit a new bid next week to purchase the site and transform it into an arts complex.
The sale to a developer of the Grade II-listed prison, where Wilde was held between 1895 and 1897, fell through in November.
It was immortalised by his poem Ballad of Reading Gaol during his stay, which reflected on the brutality of the Victorian penal system.
Titanic star Winslet described her own experiences growing up in the town and how she learned how to act at drama clubs held in scout halls, church halls and school gyms "because there was no real central space for creative communities to be built".
However, the star of Hollywood films, including The Reader and Revolutionary Road, believes it is harder for young people today because of "unrealistic ideals" that come about through social media.
She added: "Yes, I come from a family of actors - but those actors were also dentists, Christmas tree sellers, tarmac layers, they were more often doing those jobs than they were acting because they found it hard making a living from acting."
Winslet said she felt compelled to back the cause after being contacted by Toby Davies from the Reading-based Rabble Theatre, who has been leading the campaign.
"I really wanted to be able to lend my voice because it is very important to me. By joining forces in some way now hopefully... we might be able to do something wonderful," she added.
Winslet also believes professional theatre companies "would hire Reading Gaol as a creative space to bring their productions".
"Shows will often start at those out-of-town venues and then maybe transfer into London," she explained.
"How exciting for something like that to begin in Reading, something that increases local employment and encourages people to join... it's a really fantastic opportunity."
The actress also pledged: "I'll be there performing on the first night, I sign up to that now."
Mr Davies, who said he was thrilled by Winslet's support, added: "It's an opportunity to represent Wilde and correct everything that was done to him and the opportunity to totally transform a significant part of England culturally to really make a massive difference."
Other well-known actors have also thrown their weight behind the campaign, including Dame Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh, Natalie Dormer and Stephen Fry, who portrayed Irish playwright Wilde in the 1997 film Wilde.