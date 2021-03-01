Possible 'Banksy' artwork appears on Reading prison wall
- Published
An artwork bearing the hallmarks of street artist Banksy has appeared on the side of Reading Prison overnight.
The picture shows a prisoner - possibly resembling famous inmate Oscar Wilde - escaping on a rope made of bedsheets tied to a typewriter.
Campaigners have been fighting to see the former jail turned into an arts hub rather than sold off for housing.
The "guerrilla artist" has not yet claimed the work but an expert said it did "appear to be a new Banksy".
The jail famously housed Wilde between 1895 and 1897 and was immortalised by his poem Ballad of Reading Gaol during his stay, which reflected on the brutality of the Victorian penal system.
He was convicted after his affair with Lord Alfred Douglas was exposed.
It has been derelict since 2013 and was put up for sale by the government in 2019.
However, a deal to sell the Grade II-listed building to developers fell through last year and Reading council said it hoped to revive its bid to turn it into an arts complex.
Hollywood actors Sir Kenneth Branagh, Natalie Dormer and Dame Judi Dench are among the stars who have lent their support to the campaign.
Vince John, from the 1loveart gallery in Bristol, which sells urban and street art, said: "It appears to be a new Banksy at Reading jail or should I say gaol... I believe the piece is in reference to Oscar Wilde."
He added: "I believe this is an example of Banksy's street work at its best, being both humorous and politically poignant. A great piece of work and a brilliant social commentary."
The art curator believes it could be a "nod of encouragement for the use of the building as a cultural and arts centre... now it has its crowd-puller and star exhibit to get things moving in the right direction".
Toby Davies, artistic director of Reading-based Rabble Theatre, said if it is genuine "it's amazing that Banksy has recognised the cultural significance of Reading's extraordinary gaol".
He added: "In the right hands, this gaol will evolve Reading into an internationally recognised historical and cultural destination, built on the values of acceptance and diversity.
"Dare I say it, it looks like Banksy agrees."
Reading residents have been checking out the new addition to the prison's wall.
Marcus Edgar said he thought the artwork was a great way of raising awareness and "keeping that campaign alive and not selling it off to some developer".
Eloise Wylie added: "If it is real then that's really good. It's quite significant and really nice to support that campaign."