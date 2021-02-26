Lorry driver jailed over Berkshire police car crash
- Published
A lorry driver has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after two police officers suffered "lifelong injuries" in a crash.
Andrei Stan was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after his heavy goods vehicle collided with a police car as he attempted a u-turn near Hungerford, police said.
His lorry was across the A4 Bath Road for 51 seconds ahead of the crash.
He was found guilty and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.
Thames Valley Police said the 35-year-old's lorry was carrying a shipping container when he attempted the manoeuvre on the "dark and foggy" rural road on the night of 27 February 2019.
The force said PC Matt Midwinter and PC Kieren Baker were travelling in a marked police vehicle towards Hungerford when they collided with the trailer of the lorry near Half Way.
Both constables suffered serious injuries in the crash and continue to receive treatment, the force said, with PC Midwinter still unable to return to work.
Stan, who is from Romania and was told to return to the UK for his trial, was not injured in the collision.
Det Sgt Tony Jenkins said the incident had "greatly impacted" the two officers involved.
He said during Stan's trial, the defendant "informed the court he did not believe the manoeuvre to be dangerous and he would complete it again".
"Thankfully, today he has been convicted. My thoughts remain very much with the officers involved and their families," he added.