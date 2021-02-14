Caversham murder investigation: Man, 24, found fatally stabbed
A murder investigation has started after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed.
Police found the victim with a wound to his chest after officers were called to Managua Close in Caversham, Reading, at 00:55 GMT.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. A cordon has been set up while officers investigate and the force said it would be making house-to-house inquiries.
Detectives appealed for witnesses and anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage.
Det Insp Nicola Douglas, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.
"We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we will be working quickly and thoroughly in the community to find those responsible."
She said she was particularly interested in seeing any footage captured in Managua Close, Nire Road or Ian Mikado Way between 23:00 on Saturday and 01:00 Sunday.
"Something which may seem insignificant to you could be very significant for the investigation, so please let us know about it," she added.
The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.