Tilehurst stabbing: Three in court over Raheem Hanif death
A man and two teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in a street in Reading.
Raheem Hanif died from his injuries in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst, on Saturday.
Abas Khan, 23, of Helmsdale Close, Reading, and two boys aged 16 and 17 have been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm.
They have been remanded in custody following the hearing at Reading Magistrates Court.
They will stand trial at Reading Crown Court on a date to be set.
A 16-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday accused of murder and grievous bodily harm.
He is due back in court on 12 March and has been remanded in youth custody.
Four other men were also arrested and released on bail.
