Greene King Black Boy pubs renamed in 'anti-racist' move
A pub chain has renamed four of its premises in order to become a "truly anti-racist organisation".
Greene King has changed the names of three pubs currently called The Black Boy - in Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury in Suffolk, and Shinfield in Berkshire.
The Black's Head in Wirksworth, Derbyshire, has also been renamed.
Managing director Wayne Shurvinton said research carried out by the chain found that many people felt the names had racist connotations.
It is believed there are about 70 pubs called The Black Boy in the UK, and there remains no consensus on where the name comes from.
Links to the mining industry and a nickname for King Charles II have both been cited as possibilities.
Another theory relates to Native American figures placed outside premises to sell tobacco.
Mr Shurvinton said "despite the obscure origins" there was a perception the names were "linked with racism, which is why we knew we had to take this step if we wanted to continue on our journey to become a truly anti-racist organisation".
What's in a name?
- The pub in Bury St Edmunds is now called The West Gate
- The Sudbury pub is now called The Lady Elizabeth
- The pub in Shinfield is now called The Shinfield Arms
- The Derbyshire pub is now called The Quarryman
New names were decided for the pubs following online polls, in which more than 7,000 people took part.
It is expected to take months for new signs to be installed at each venue.
Last year, the pub chain apologised for its historical links to the slave trade. It was founded in 1799 by Benjamin Greene, who owned highly profitable plantations.
Greene King said it would donate to charities representing black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups, after consulting with staff.
Dr Halima Begum, chief executive of racial equality charity The Runnymede Trust, said Greene King should be acknowledged for taking steps regarding its founder's exploitation of black people and for being open about its historical links to slavery.
She said: "The company has made several symbolic efforts to address its founder's legacy of oppression, not least by diversifying its hiring practices and through its work with the Slavery Museum in Liverpool - but is the renaming of a few pubs enough to make amends? No. Not in the slightest.
"No doubt members of BAME communities walk past these hostelries and read the names above the door every day. They are essentially having the history of oppression rubbed in their faces on a daily basis.
"We should not single out Greene King. Many companies that remain household names today profited from the unconscionable ownership and exploitation of black people."
