Tilehurst murder: Three charged over Raheem Hanif's stabbing
A man and two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man found fatally stabbed in a street in Reading.
Raheem Hanif died from his injuries in Dulnan Close in the Tilehurst area on Saturday.
Abas Khan, 23, of Helmsdale Close in Reading and two boys, aged 16 and 17, have each been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm.
They are due to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on Friday.
A 16-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday accused of murder and grievous bodily harm.
He is due back in court on 12 March and has been remanded in youth custody.
Four other men, two aged 25 and two others aged 21 and 22, have been arrested in connection with the investigation and released on bail.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination by a Home Office pathologist concluded Mr Hanif died from a stab wound to the upper chest.
Mr Hanif, a self-employed mobile tyre fitter, died just metres from his home, his family said.
Speaking to the BBC, his father Naeem Hanif said he was devastated by the loss of his son.
"He was a beautiful kid. Respected everybody. The whole community is devastated," he said.