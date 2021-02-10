Murder inquiry in Tilehurst, Reading: Tributes paid to Raheem Hanif
By Andre Rhoden-Paul
BBC News
- Published
- comments
- Comments
The father of a 26-year-old who was fatally stabbed in the street has made a heartfelt tribute to his "beautiful" son.
Raheem Hanif, 26, died from his injuries in Dulnan Close in the Tilehurst area of Reading on Saturday.
Speaking to the BBC, his father Naeem Hanif said he was devastated by the loss of his son.
He said: "He was a beautiful kid. Respected everybody. The whole community is devastated."
Mr Hanif, a self-employed mobile tyre fitter, died just metres from his home, his family said.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination by a Home Office pathologist concluded his cause of death was due to a stab wound to the upper chest.
His father said: "He always had a smile on his face. His family loved him.
"His aunties, uncles and cousin are devastated.
"My son dying in my arms - I've got to live with for the rest of my life."
Jamil Butt, describing his nephew, said: "He was definitely the heart and soul of the family.
"He was such a lovely child. He was so respectful to everybody.
"I can't put this in words to be honest."
A 16-year-old has appeared in court accused of his murder and grievous bodily harm.
He is due back in court on 12 March and has been remanded in youth custody.
Earlier, Thames Valley Police said a 21-year-old man from Reading had become the eighth person to be arrested on suspicion of murder following the death.
Two 25-year-old men and a 22-year-old man previously held have now been released on conditional police bail.
A 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man remain in police custody.