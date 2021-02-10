Tilehurst murder inquiry: Teenager charged over street attack
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old man in Reading at the weekend.
The man was found in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst, just before 19:00 GMT on Saturday, with multiple injuries.
Thames Valley Police said he died at the scene and has yet to be formally identified. Another man, aged in his 40s, was also injured.
The boy from Reading, has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
He due to is appear before Reading Magistrates' Court later.
Police said an eighth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The 21-year-old man from Reading remains in police custody.
Two 25-year-old men and a 22-year-old man previously arrested have now been released on conditional police bail.
A 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man who were also arrested remain in police custody.
